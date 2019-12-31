2019 December 31 12:36

Rosmorport issues RFPs for 0.1%S LSFO supply at Port of Novorossiysk

State-owned ports infrastructure manager Rosmorport says it has released request for proposals to be submitted in electronic form to select licensed supplier and award contract for the supply of distillate fuel with maximum sulphur content not exceeding 0.1%.

Under the contract terms Rosmorport”s bunker ships will be provided unlimited access to the supplier’s berths for truck-to-ship transfer of bunker fuel in the Port of Novorossiysk based in Russia’s southern region.



The initial price of the order is RUB 355 900 000. The contract will be financed through Rosmorport’s own funds.



Proposals submission deadline is January 17, 2020.



Place of bunker delivery is the seaport of Novorossiysk.