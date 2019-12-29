  The version for the print

    Diana Shipping announces the sale of a Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Calipso

    Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, has signed, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, a Memorandum of Agreement to sell to an unaffiliated third party, the 2005-built vessel “Calipso”, with delivery to the buyer latest by January 30, 2020, for a sale price of US$7.275 million before commissions.

    Upon completion of the aforementioned sale, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 41 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 14 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 13 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Calipso, is approximately 5.2 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.53 years.

    About the Company

    Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

