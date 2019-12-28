2019 December 28 16:17

Navigation season at Sakhalin based Port of Shakhtersk closed as of Jan 1, 2020

Acting Harourmaster Rustam Abdullin press office announced that due to a sudden drop in air temperature and gradual front, to the beginning of ice formation at ​​the Sakhalin based Port of Shakhtyorsk, navigation to / from the harbour will be closed as of midnight January 1, 2020. The port will accessible once the ice drift ends, the Harbourmaster’s order reads.



Shakhtersk seaport is located on the west coast of Sakhalin Island, in the central part of the Tatar Strait in Gavrilova Bay. The port includes three marine terminals: Boshnyakovo, Uglegorsk and Krasnogorsk. The port basin is 47.28 sqkm. Annual cargo throughput is more than 2 m tonnes. The port has 28 berths with a total length of 2 113 linear meters. The port Navigation season lasts March through December.