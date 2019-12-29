  The version for the print

    Hyundai Mipo Dockyard wins newbuilding order for 4 mid-sized boxships

    Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) is actively marking its presence in the global market for medium-sized container ships, propelled by superior technical capabilities in building eco-friendly ships.The South Korean shipbuilder announced that it has won a KRW 110 billion newbuilding order for four units of 1,800 TEU container carriers from Taiwanese shipping line EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION, HHI Group said in its media release.

    The vessels, each of which will have a length of 172 meters, a width of 27.4 meters and a height of 14.3 meters when completed, will be built in the yard of HMD’s yard based in Ulsan, South Korea, to be delivered one after another in sequence starting in 2021.

    it is worth noting that these new ships will adopt the 'Con-Green' design, developed by HMD in conjunction with MAN Energy Solutions and DNV GL, aimed at maximizing the operational efficiency and economics.

    Also, they will effectively meet the requirements of the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) “phase 3” (from January 1, 2025 onward), a key component of the International Maritime Organization’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

    Effectively forecasting that the market demand would pick up, HMD commenced on a project in 2016 to develop a greener design for medium-sized container ships named 'Con-Green,' and has won newbuilding orders for 32 ships since last year.

    “The recent order from Evergreen, which is the first contract for container ship we signed directly with a Taiwanese shipping company, is highly meaningful in that we were recognized for our technological competitiveness in eco-friendly ships,” said a source at HMD. “Going forward, we will further diversify the line-up of our products with a focus on securing orders for medium-sized container ships at a time when global container shipping companies are investing in more advanced vessels to meet future demand.”

    Hyundai Heavy Industries Group has secured newbuilding orders for 135 ships worth USD 12.0 billion in aggregate, including 22 container ships, 29 crude carriers, 36 product carriers, 23 LNG carriers and 17 LPG ships.

