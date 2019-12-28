-
2019 December 28 12:37
Rosmorport updates pilotage dues at the ports of Arkhangelsk, Mezen, Naryan-Mar and Onega
The Rosmorport’s Arkhangelsk branch announces it has approved new pilotage dues for services provided by its pilots in the Ports of Arkhangelsk, Mezen, Naryan-Mar and Onega, the state enterprise press office said.
The Rosmorport’s new pilotage dues at the seaports are effective as of January 1, 2020.
