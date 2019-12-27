2019 December 27 18:09

Crude exports via Kozmino Oil Port hit 250-millionth-tonne milestone since the launch of ESPO

The volume of Russian crude oil exported through Kozmino Oil Port as of December 25 reached 250 million tonnes since 2009 when the East Siberia-Pacific Ocean pipeline system was commissioned into service, Transneft-Port Kozmino press release said.



A cargo of ESPO (104,500 tonnes) was loaded onto the Fos Picasso tanker bound for China destination.

The volume of Russian crude oil exported from the Far Eastern terminal of Transneft in January-November this year totaled 30.3 million tonnes.

Among the importers are the following countries: China - 23.5 million tonnes (77.6%), Japan - 2.2 million tonnes (7.3%), South Korea - 2 million tonnes (6.5%), Malaysia – 0.8 million tonnes (2.6%), the United States - 0.2 million tonnes (0.7%), Singapore (1.8%) and New Zealand (1.6%) - 0.5 million tonnes each, Thailand - 0.4 million tonnes (1.2%), the Philippines - 0.2 million tonnes (0.7%).

Transneft-Kozmino Oil Port is part of Transneft (before June 30, 2016 - Oil Transporting JSC Transneft) and is the terminus of the Eastern Siberia-Pacific Ocean pipeline system (ESPO PS). Kozmino Oil Port The port was designed and built for transshipment of crude oil delivered by pipeline and railway to ocean-going tankers and delivered to the Asia-Pacific Region markets. Loading of crude oil is carried out at two berths of the terminal that can accommodate tankers with a deadweight of 80,000 to 150,000 tonnes. Then the tankers laden with Russian ESPO crude transport the export oil the Asia-Pacific region.