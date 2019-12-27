2019 December 27 12:28

VNIIR-Progress supplies power equipment for Project CNF11CPD ferry

VNIIR-Progress JSC, through its St. Petersburg subsidiary ABS Electro, says it has completed delivery of its uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) to Komsomolsk-on-Amur based Amur Shipbuilding Plant (ASZ, part of USC) building the first combined first passenger / auto / train ferry of Project CNF11CPD (Order No. 00300-00301) ordered by State Transport Leasing Company.



Upon completion the CNF11CPD-series ferry will be deployed on the Vanino-Kholmsk (Sakhalin Island) ferry service.