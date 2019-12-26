2019 December 26 17:49

M/V Valery Vasilyev to complete Murmansk Commercial Seaport’s Arctic programme with delivery of 13,000 tonnes of cargo to Port of Sabetta

The Valery Vasilyev left Berth No15 of Murmansk Commercial seaport JSC (MMTP) and set out for her voyage along the Northern Sea Route to deliver a cargo to Port of Sabetta. This was the last shipment under the framework of the MMTP’s Arctic Program implemented this year, the stevedoring company said.

The cargo of nearly 13,000 tonnes, includes primarily sand and gravel, containers and several units of heavy construction equipment. The multi-tonne equipment was loaded in tandem by a pair of Condor gantry crane

Murmansk Commercial seaport (MMTP JSC) was founded in 1994. MMTP operates 17 berths with total length of about 3 km. The waters depths allow the port accommodate vessels with draft of up to 15.5 meters and length of over 265 meters.