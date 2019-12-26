2019 December 26 16:53

Rosterminalugol hits its 24-millionth-tonne milestone this year

The volume of export coal handled at Rosterminalugol port as of December 25 reached 24 million tonnes since January 2019, the coal port operator said.



The 24-millionth tonne was loaded onto the M/V AP JADRAN as part of a coal cargo exported to one of the European ports. The Panamax bulk carrier became the 334th vessel received and handled at the dedicated coal port this year.



Since the beginning of December, the coal terminal handled 23 bulk carriers with the average daily rate of loading of 68,100 tonnes of coal. At the same time, on December 25 Rosterminalugol JSC beat its own daily loading monthly record having handled 101,700 tonnes.



The company is implementing a long-term programme on enhancing environmental safety initiated by Port Management Company LLC, a sole executive body of Rosterminalugol JSC. Under the programme the company annually confirms compliance with the ISO 14001:2004 standard “Enviromental Management System”. By winter season of 2019-2020, the dust protection system of the terminal will be expanded with additional 15 snow guns.



Rosterminalugol JSC (port Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region) is the largest dedicated coal terminal in the North-West region of Russia. The terminal built with the application of the innovative technologies is intended to supply Russian coal produced in Kuzbass and other coal fields to the customers in Europe, Africa, Middle East and Latin America. The terminal was founded in 1996 under the programme on establishment of a commercial seaport in Ust-Luga. Phase II of the port – automated transshipment facility – was put into operation in 2006 in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In 2016, Rosterminalugol entered the holding run by OOO Port Management Company. In 2018, the company handled 19.9 million tonnes of coal.



In terms of application of digital and computer technologies, Rosterminalugol is the leader in the port industry. Automation of processes at the port exceeds 98%.



Port Management Company LLC founded in 2008. is Russia's major coal port holding that exercises the powers of a single executive body of largest dedicated coal ports based in the Baltic Sea region (Rosterminalugol JSC, Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region) and in the Far East (Vostochny Port JSC, Wrangel Bay, Primorsky Territory). In 2017, total coal throughput of the holding's stevedoring companies reached 48.2 million tonnes, which is more than one third of all seaborne coal exports from Russia. The commodity is exported to more than 30 countries in Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region.