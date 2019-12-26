2019 December 26 16:19

Gazprom Neft starts VLSFO sales

Gazpromneft Marine Bunker, operator of Gazprom Neft's bunker business, has begun offering the 0.5% sulphur marine fuel, the company said in a press release.



The new fuel is MARPOL-2020 fully compliant. Thanks to the developed bunker business infrastructure and modernization of available oil refineries, Gazprom Neft will be able to satisfy the growing demand in the Russian market for environmentally friendly marine fuels.



The 0.5%S RMG-80 fuel blend was developed by Gazprom Neft specialists. The hybrid fuel components include ULS and dark oil products, whichb, when mixed, produce a product with a low sulfur content that complies with international environmental standards. Based on the results of the tests, the fuel obained certificates of compliance with the requirements of the Eurasian Economic Union.



Today, Gazprom Neft supplies new marine fuel in the ports of the North-West Region, namely St. Petersburg, Primorsk, Ust-Luga, Murmansk and Arkhangelsk, and in the southern Port of Novorossiysk.



Gazprom Neft's bunker fuel portfolio includes products for various types of marine engines and shipping areas. The Gazprom Neft’s Omsk Oil Refinery has been producing since 2017 a unique in the domestic market environmentally friendly ULS product. The product contains less than 0.1% sulphur and is intended for use in SECA areas. Large-scale modernization will enable the Moscow and Omsk refineries to produce in 2020 the 0.5% sulphur marine fuel based on hydrotreated gas oils. Gazprom Neft's supply of VLSFO to the Russian domestic market is expected to exceed 1.5 million tonnes in 2020.



Gazpromneft Marine Bunker, a subsidiary of Gazprom Neft, was established in 2007 to provide year-round supplies of marine fuel and oils for sea and river vessels. Gazpromneft Marine Bunker currently has eight regional offices and six subsidiary companies. Gazpromneft Marine Bunker operates in main sea ports of Russia.