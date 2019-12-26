2019 December 26 15:29

Admiralty Shipyards floats out the Volkhov, second Project 636.3 Kilo-class attack submarine for Pacific Fleet

Today, December 26, 2019, Admiralty Shipyards held an official launching ceremony for the Volkhov, second Project 636.3 Improved Kilo-class diesel-electric attack submarine (SSK), built for the Russian Pacific Fleet, the shipbuilder said in a press release.



Admiralty Shipyards General Director Alexander Buzakov said the float-out of the Volkhov submarine was a good accomplishment in the outgoing year’s production program.



“This is the second ship of the series, which we launch in the year of the 315-th anniversary of our shipyards. In November, the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky lead submarine was demonstrated to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who praised the capabilities of this project. We have no doubt that the entire series of ships for the Pacific Fleet will be built on time and on budget, and in November next year the Volkhov submarine will be handed over to the Customer," Alexander Buzakov was quoted as saying.



Rear Admiral Vladimir Yakushev, Commander of the Pacific Fleet’s Primorsky Flotilla commented: “Admiralty Shipyards are the foundation of Russia's military shipbuilding. The Volkhov submarine, which we float out today, will become yet another significant contribution of your enterprise to strengthening the Naval power of our country. The sailors of the largest unit of the Pacific Fleet are ready to operate these state-of-the-art ships and are looking forward to them in the Far East.”



The Volkhov submarine was laid down July 28, 2017. The first Project 636.3 Kilo-class SSK, the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky was officially delivered to the Russian Navy on November 25, 2019. The keels for third and fourth submarines of the series (the Magadan and the Ufa) were laid on November 1. The vessels are currently at the stage of sections fabrication. The shipyard in October held a steel-cutting ceremony for the next, fifth submarine.



The contract for the Kilo-class submarine series was signed in September 2016 as part of the long-term plan of the Russian Ministry of Defense to strengthen the combat readiness of the Russian Navy and the programme for improving diesel-electric submarines. The Rubin Central Design Bureau modified the basic systems of the ship based on Project 636: torpedo and missile armament, information and control system, radar and sonar systems. A number of improvements were made to general ship systems to improve advanced stealth characteristics and increase comfort for the crew.



Submarines of the Improved Kilo-class (Project 636.3) feature combat effectiveness as compared with previous projects. The optimal ratio of acoustic stealth and target detection range, the latest inertial navigation system, modern automated information and control system, and powerful high-speed torpedo-missile weapons provide world-class priority for ships of this class in the field of non-nuclear underwater shipbuilding. Admiralty Shipyards are the undisputed leader in the construction of submarines of this class, as well as their warranty and after-sales service, the shipbuilding company press release said.

General characteristics: endurance - 45 days, maximum depth - 300 m; submerged cruising range using economical speed - 400 miles; cruising range with snorkel and enhanced fuel supply at a speed of 7 knots - 7,500 miles; surface displacement - 2,350 cbm; the number of torpedo tubes - 6, underwater speed - 18 knots, complement - 52.