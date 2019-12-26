2019 December 26 12:13

The HSV Mikhail Kazansky enters service with Leningrad Naval Base Fleet

The ceremony of the St. Andrew naval flag was held on board the Mikhail Kazansky, large hydrographic survey vessel (Project 23370G) December 25, 2019 in Vyborg, Leningrad Region, the Russian Ministry of Defense press office said.



The HSV Mikhail Kazansky is a catamaran featuring increased deck area for hydrographic equipment: a multi-beam sonar, a data collection/processing complex, a hydrographic echosounder, a sound speed meter, an autonomous hydrological probe, and other types of special hydrographic equipment.



The HSV also is outfitted with modern navigation / communication system, a radar station and ECDIS.



The Mikhail Kazansky will be deployed in the Gulf of Finland for hydrographic survey work, maintenance of floating navaids, as well as for transfer of crew, fuel and food to the facilities served by the Leningrad Naval Base.



The hydrographic survey vessel is the 23370G series first ship with displacement is 140 tonnes. The HSV was built for the Navy’s Hydrographic Service at the Moscow region based KAMPO Shipyard. In August 2019, the vessel prefabricated sections were loaded onto heavy duty trucks at KAMPO and delivered to the completion outfitting yard in Vyborg, where the final assembly of the vessel was carried out by Vyborg Shipyard JSC.



The boat is named after the head of the ice service of the Baltic Fleet, Eng. Col. Mikhail Kazansky, an outstanding marine surveyor who took part in the building of the “Life Road” on Lake Ladoga during the Great Patriotic War, WWII.