2019 December 26 11:26

Icebreaking support to be provided in the basin of Port Posyet’s Slavyanka terminal as of Jan 6

Icebreaker assistance to vessels entering the basin of Slavyanka Terminal at Primorsky Krai based Port Posyet will be provided as from midnight January 6, 2020. The corresponding order was signed by Sergey Belousov, harbour master of Port Posyet.



The decision was made in connection with the extensive ice formation within the port basin, Slavyanka Bay and current ice conditions at Slavyanka Terminal.



Port Posyet encompasses two sections located in the Primorsky Territory on the coast of the Sea of Japan south of Vladivostok in Posyet Bay and in the Slavyanka Bay. The port has railway connection with the Trans-Siberian Railroad, North-East China, and North Korea. The seaport handles dry bulk, including export coal, and break bulk cargoes.