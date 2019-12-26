-
2019 December 26 09:56
Port of St. Petersburg updates allowable drafts in the port basin
The maximum allowable drafts of vessels in access channels, fairways and at berths within the basin of the Big Port Saint Petersburg has been published. The corresponding order was signed by the Port of St. Petersburg Harbourmaster Alexander Volkov.
The document (in Russian) is available here >>>>
