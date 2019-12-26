2019 December 26 09:41

Navig8 Chemical Tankers declares the purchase option on the chemical tanker “Navig8 Aquamarine”

Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. has declared the purchase option on the 2015 built chemical tanker “Navig8 Aquamarine”. The effective purchase date is 25th June 2020 with a price of USD 26.5 million, Ocean Yield ASA said in its release.



