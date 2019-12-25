2019 December 25 18:12

ASPOL-SPB to hold conference “Draft national cadaster of the coastal area in the Russian Arctic” in 2020

Regional public organization “Association of Polar Explorers of Saint-Petersburg” (ASPOL-SPB) together with TSAIP of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration and A.P. Karpinsky Russian Geological Research Institute will hold a conference “Draft national cadaster of the coastal area in the Russian Arctic” in spring 2020, says press center of the Association.



Besides, a conference “Protective coatings for a long functioning of offshore and coastal facilities in the Russian Arctic” will be organized in partnership with the Holding Company "Pigment" in the first half of 2020.



At the expanded meeting of ASPOL-SPB Council, Vladimir Shamakhov, President of ASPOL-SPB, has summarized the results of ASPOL-SPB’s activities in 2019 and covered the plans for 2020-2025. The meeting was held onboard the Krasin icebreaker.



At the meeting, ASPOL-SPB signed agreements on cooperation with shipping company Volgotrans and with the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.

PortNews-TV video from the meeting of ASPOL-SPB Council >>>>