2019 December 24 15:18

Ships of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet made port calls in eight foreign countries in 2019

In 2019, the Pacific Fleet ships and vessels successfully completed the tasks of three long voyages, says press center of RF Defence Ministry. Performing the tasks in order to develop and strengthen international military cooperation, the ships made business calls at the ports of Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, China, Brunei, the Republic of Korea, the Philippines and Japan.

In turn, ships of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force, the Philippine Navy, the Vietnam People's Navy, the Myanmar Navy and the Republic of Korea Navy paid unofficial visits to Vladivostok. In addition, this autumn a delegation of military attaches from 55 countries made a study tour of the Pacific Fleet.

Ships and auxiliary vessels of the Pacific Fleet conducted 5 international exercises, including the Joint Sea 2019 naval exercise with the People's Liberation Army Navy, the SAREX 2019 exercise with the ship of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force, as well as exercises with the Vietnam People's Navy, the Royal Thai Navy and the Philippine Navy.

In 2020, activities for international military cooperation will be continued.