2019 December 23 15:47

RF Government approves Rosatom's Plan for NSR Development till 2035

The Government of the Russian Federation has approved the Northern Sea Route Development Plan till 2035 prepared by the State Corporation “Rosatom”, Rosatom says in its press release.



The Plan foresees activities divided into three phases: till 2024, till 2030 and till 2035. It covers spheres from the development of infrastructure for large-scale investment projects and creation of conditions for transit shipping on the Northern Sea Route to addressing medicare and human resources issues for the Arctic Shipping. Special attention is paid to preparedness for emergencies and issues under the supervision of the Emergencies and Defence Ministries.



“That was a great work. While developing the Plan we took into consideration the proposals of executive authorities, administrations of the Arctic entities, shipping and resource-extracting companies, scientists and ecologists. A total of over 25 organizations”, emphasized Vycheslav Ruksha, Deputy Director General of Rosatom and Director of Rosatom’s NSR Directorate.



According to the statement it is the first of a kind document. It is not an industry-specific plan developed by a certain authorities in view of its tasks but a comprehensive plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route approved by the RF Government. The state corporation developed the Plan in pursuance of the Federal Law No 525-ФЗ dated 27.12.2018 according to which Rosatom is the authorized infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route.



Amendments can be introduced into the Plan in the future upon adoption of the Strategy for the Development of Russia’s Arctic Zone till 2035.