  The version for the print

  • 2019 December 22 16:03

    MHI Vestas installs first V164-9.5 MW turbine at Northwester 2

    MHI Vestas announced that the first turbine has been installed at Northwester 2 in Belgium, the world’s first offshore wind park to feature the record-breaking V164-9.5 MW turbine.

    The 219 MW project, Northwester 2, is the first offshore wind park in the world to deploy the V164-9.5 MW turbine from MHI Vestas. The project will consist of 23 V164.9-5 MW turbines to spin 50 km off the coast of Ostend in Belgium.

    Northwester 2 is the fourth collaboration between Parkwind and MHI Vestas in Belgian waters, soon providing a combined output capacity of 765 MW in the country.

    “The installation of the world’s first commercial wind turbine exceeding 9 MW is an exceptionally proud moment for our company,” said MHI Vestas Chief Operations Officer Flemming Ougaard. “The installation of our first fleet of V164-9.5 MW turbines is an example of our company’s strong partnership with Parkwind and our passion for offshore wind technology.”

    One V164-9.5 MW turbine at Northwester 2 can generate power to meet the demand of 9.500 Belgian homes. In total, the offshore wind park will be able to supply 220.000 Belgian households with clean energy.

    About MHI Vestas Offshore Wind
    MHI Vestas Offshore Wind is a joint venture between Vestas Wind Systems A/S 50% and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) 50%. The company’s focus is to design, manufacture, install and service wind turbines for the offshore wind industry. The company aims to create sustainable value through offshore wind power by driving capital and operating savings and increasing the power output of wind turbines. An innovative force in offshore wind since its inception in 2014, the company is guided by its founding principles of collaboration, trust, technology and commitment.

Другие новости по темам: MHI Vestas Offshore Wind  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2019 December 22

16:03 MHI Vestas installs first V164-9.5 MW turbine at Northwester 2
15:42 The USCG Cutter Washington decommissioned after 30 years service
14:53 CMA CGM signs binding agreement with CMP to sell a portfolio of ten port terminals to Terminal Link
13:44 Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded submarine planning yard contract worth a potential $454 million
12:17 Siem Offshore awarded contract for three AHTS vessels in Australia
11:23 New Board of Trustees announced to support international mission for ADMA
10:36 Svitzer acquires Port Towage Amsterdam

2019 December 21

17:33 RF Ministry of Transport set to put priority on resolving issues related to LNG bunkering in Russian ports
17:01 Russia addressed IMO to prevent ban on heavy fuel oil in Arctic
16:12 Naval Group delivers the OPV A.R.A. Bouchard to the Argentinian Navy
14:08 Capital Product Partners L.P. announces the acquisition of three 10,000 TEU container vessels and partial refinancing of its 2017 credit facility
13:11 Huntington Ingalls Industries wins planning yard contract worth a potential $453.4 million
11:42 USCG responds to vessel fire on Watson Island
10:47 OCIMF releases new edition of offshore vessel management and self assessment (OVMSA)

2019 December 20

18:06 OOCL provides an update for the Asia-Europe sailings
17:52 Severnaya Verf launched lead longline factory vessel of Project МТ 1112XL, Gandvik-1
17:36 Commercial vessel operators to view the current occupancy of berths in the Amsterdam ports
17:21 Meyer Turku is moving the delivery of Carnival Mardi Gras
17:06 Van Oord awarded contract to reinforce the coast at the Romanian seaside resort of Eforie
16:30 SOLAS amendments entering into force 1 January 2020
16:17 Scope of dredging on Russia’s IWW in 2019 totaled 19.76 mln cbm, 9.6% below plan
16:05 Dutch Cabinet decides to build Combat Support Ship Zr.Ms. Den Helder
15:19 Euronav acquires two suezmax in joint venture
13:51 Port of Gdansk (Poland) throughput in 11M’18 totaled 48.12 million tonnes, up 7.5% Y-o-Y
13:26 Cargo turnover on Russia’s inland water ways to total 107.13 million tonnes in 2019, down 7.8% YoY
13:02 BC Ferries’newest hybrid electric ships arrives at the Panama Canal
12:39 Construction of HES Hartel Tank Terminal quay walls complete
12:02 All class dangerous goods prohibited for operations at Port Maoming, China
11:30 Cai Mep International Terminal joins TradeLens
11:02 DEME deploys autonomous plastic collector on the river Scheldt
10:57 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 20
10:47 EEC Council extends 1.5-pct sulphur cap for marine fuel till 31 December 2023
10:32 RS sums up 2019 R&D activities
10:09 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from ISC to North Europe and the Mediterranean
09:55 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:33 Brent Crude futures price is up 0.12% to $66.62, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.1% to $61.12
09:16 Baltic Dry Index is down to 1,151 points
07:14 Royal IHC and Subcon team up to deliver sustainable reef modules

2019 December 19

18:36 Construction of HES Hartel Tank Terminal quay walls complete at the Port of Rotterdam
18:06 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG carrier
17:57 Sovcomflot employees receive Russian Ministry of Transport awards
17:36 VARD signs contract for the 2 new cruise ships for PONANT
17:11 Royal IHC signs contract with ZPMC to support the delivery of 2,000t J-Lay system
17:06 “K”LINE announces participation in “CO₂-free Hydrogen Energy Supply-chain Technology Research Association
16:03 CMA CGM cancelled PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe to Dakar & Abidjan
15:45 Opening up of Finland’s gas market to change energy sector
15:31 Total Lubmarine receives a no objection letter for the use of Talusia Universal on MAN B&W 2-stroke engines
15:12 Caspian Flotilla starts training for Depth international diving contest
14:49 IMO technical cooperation in Asia steps up a gear
14:30 Lloyd’s Register’s certification validates Wärtsilä Marine’s cyber security measures
14:08 Floating nuclear power plant starts supplying energy to power system of Chukotka
13:25 The new Costa Cruises flagship completes its first LNG refueling in the port of Barcelona
13:03 OFAC removed sanctions imposed on Ventspils Freeport Authority
12:42 Northern Fleet missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov reached Mediterranean Sea
12:19 Capital Product Partners L.P. announces the acquisition of three 10,000 TEU container vessels and partial refinancing of its 2017 credit facility
11:55 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
11:14 Eagle Bulk Shipping takes delivery of M/V Hong Kong Eagle
10:48 New border inspection post for meat and animal feed under construction at North Sea Port
10:24 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 19
10:09 SAL adds three heavy lift vessels to its fleet