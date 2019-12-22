2019 December 22 16:03

MHI Vestas installs first V164-9.5 MW turbine at Northwester 2

MHI Vestas announced that the first turbine has been installed at Northwester 2 in Belgium, the world’s first offshore wind park to feature the record-breaking V164-9.5 MW turbine.



The 219 MW project, Northwester 2, is the first offshore wind park in the world to deploy the V164-9.5 MW turbine from MHI Vestas. The project will consist of 23 V164.9-5 MW turbines to spin 50 km off the coast of Ostend in Belgium.



Northwester 2 is the fourth collaboration between Parkwind and MHI Vestas in Belgian waters, soon providing a combined output capacity of 765 MW in the country.



“The installation of the world’s first commercial wind turbine exceeding 9 MW is an exceptionally proud moment for our company,” said MHI Vestas Chief Operations Officer Flemming Ougaard. “The installation of our first fleet of V164-9.5 MW turbines is an example of our company’s strong partnership with Parkwind and our passion for offshore wind technology.”



One V164-9.5 MW turbine at Northwester 2 can generate power to meet the demand of 9.500 Belgian homes. In total, the offshore wind park will be able to supply 220.000 Belgian households with clean energy.



About MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind is a joint venture between Vestas Wind Systems A/S 50% and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) 50%. The company’s focus is to design, manufacture, install and service wind turbines for the offshore wind industry. The company aims to create sustainable value through offshore wind power by driving capital and operating savings and increasing the power output of wind turbines. An innovative force in offshore wind since its inception in 2014, the company is guided by its founding principles of collaboration, trust, technology and commitment.