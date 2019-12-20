  The version for the print

    Severnaya Verf launched lead longline factory vessel of Project МТ 1112XL, Gandvik-1

    On 20 December 2018, Saint-Petersburg based Severnaya Verf shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) launched the lead longline factory vessel of Project МТ 1112XL, Gandvik-1, built for Fishing Company “Virma” (Group of Companies “Fishing Fleet of Karelia”), IAA PortNews correspondent reports.

    The shipbuilding contract was signed in the end of 2017. The longliner design was developed by Norway based Marin Teknikk AS with detailed documentation developed by Russian design bureau FORSS Marine.

    Ships of 170701 design provide for the most advanced fishing and processing technologies. The longline factory vessel features high-technology and ecological fishing method with automated installation and hauling lines, with equipment for complete, non-waste processing and storage of the catch directly on board the ship. The vessel’s displacement is 2,200 tonnes, length -  59 meters, width - 13 meters, endurance – 45 days, production capacity – 25 tonnes of fish per day, crew – over 30. The delivery of the lead longliner is scheduled for 2020.

    Severnaya Verf shipyard is building three longline factory vessels of Project МТ 1112XL for Virma: Gandvik-1, Gandvik-2 and Gandvik-3. The name comes from the Gandvik Sea, the Scandinavian medieval name for the White Sea. The ships will be deployed for catching codfish and haddock in northern parts of the Atlantic Ocean, Barents Sea and Norwegian Sea.

    Longliners are a new type of ships for Fishing Fleet of Karelia. The Group numbers six trawlers catching more than 100,000 tonnes of fish per year.

    The shipyard’s current backlog of civil orders numbers 14 fishing ships including 10 processing trawlers for Norebo (Kapitan Sokolov, Kapitan Geller, Kapitan Ostashkov and Kapitan Breyhman are under construction), three longline factory vessels for Fishing Company “Virma” (Gandvik-1, Gandvik-2 and Gandvik-3) and one longline factory ship named Marlin for Globus LLC.

    Severnaya Verf shipyard (corporate member of United Shipbuilding Corporation) is among leading shipbuilding companies of Russia’s defence industry. The company was founded on November 14, 1912, as Putilovskaya Shipyard. Since then the shipbuilding company has built more than 600 warships and commercial vessels, including cruisers, destroyers, minesweepers, patrol vessels and submarines destroyers, research and passenger vessels, timber cargo carriers, trawlers, container ships and Ro-Ro vessels, tugboats and floating docks. The shipyard’s backlog of orders currently includes the series of frigates, corvettes and other vessels.

