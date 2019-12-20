2019 December 20 17:21

Meyer Turku is moving the delivery of Carnival Mardi Gras

Meyer Turku says it is adjusting its production schedule and will consequently move the delivery of Carnival Mardi Gras from August 2020 to October 2020.

Founded in 1737, Meyer Turku OY, is one of the leading European shipbuilding companies. The company provides state-of-the-art technology solutions, advanced construction processes and cutting edge innovations for cruise operators and other ship owners. MEYER TURKU specializes in building cruise ships, car-passenger ferries and special vessels. Over the years the shipyard has built more than 1,300 new ships for customers around the world.

Today, MEYER TURKU has over 2,000 employees and is a major employer in Southwest Finland but also throughout the maritime network in Finland.