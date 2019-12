2019 December 20 18:06

OOCL provides an update for the Asia-Europe sailings

OOCL provided an update to the OOCL December 10 announcement on the withdrawal of the Asia-Europe sailings and the changes are highlighted in RED below. This Asia-Europe Trade Service Update supersedes the announcement made on December 10.

Asia – North Europe Service

- Loop 1,

o Westbound: ETA Shanghai on February 2 in Week 5

o Eastbound: ETA Felixstowe on March 4 in Week 10

- Loop 3,

o Westbound: ETA Xiamen on February 5 in Week 6

o Eastbound: ETA Hamburg on March 10 in Week 11

o Westbound: ETA Xiamen on February 19 in Week 8

o Eastbound: ETA Hamburg on March 24 in Week 13

- Loop 4,

o Westbound: ETA Xingang on January 23 in Week 4

o Eastbound: ETA Southampton on March 1 in Week 9

o Westbound: ETA Xingang on February 13 in Week 7

o Eastbound: ETA Southampton on March 22 in Week 12

o Westbound: ETA Xingang on March 12 in Week 11

o Eastbound: ETA Southampton on April 19 in Week 16

- Loop 5,

o Westbound: ETA Qingdao on February 9 in Week 6

o Eastbound: ETA Rotterdam on March 16 in Week 12

o Westbound: ETA Qingdao on March 22 in Week 12

o Eastbound: ETA Rotterdam on April 27 in Week 18

- Loop 6,

o Westbound: ETA Kaohsiung on January 26 in Week 4

o Eastbound: ETA Felixstowe on March 7 in Week 10

- Loop 7,

o Westbound: ETA Ningbo on February 9 in Week 6

o Eastbound: ETA Antwerp on March 13 in Week 11

o Westbound: ETA Ningbo on February 23 in Week 8

o Eastbound: ETA Antwerp on March 27 in Week 13

Asia – East Mediterranean and Black Sea Service

- EM1,

o Westbound: ETA Pusan on January 19 in Week 3

o Eastbound: ETA Istanbul on February 21 in Week 8

o Westbound: ETA Pusan on February 9 in Week 6

o Eastbound: ETA Istanbul on March 13 in Week 11

- EM2,

o Westbound: ETA Qingdao on January 2 in Week 1

o Eastbound: ETA Ashdod on January 28 in Week 5

o Westbound: ETA Qingdao on January 16 in Week 3

o Eastbound: ETA Ashdod on February 11 in Week 7

o Westbound: ETA Qingdao on January 30 in Week 5

o Eastbound: ETA Ashdod on February 25 in Week 9

o Westbound: ETA Qingdao on February 13 in Week 7

o Eastbound: ETA Ashdod on March 10 in Week 11

o Westbound: ETA Qingdao on February 20 in Week 8

o Eastbound: ETA Ashdod on March 17 in Week 12

Asia – West Mediterranean Service

- WM1,

o Westbound: ETA Qingdao on January 20 in Week 4

o Eastbound: ETA La Spezia on February 21 in Week 8

o Westbound: ETA Qingdao on February 3 in Week 6

o Eastbound: ETA La Spezia on March 6 in Week 10

- WM2,

o Westbound: ETA Qingdao on January 28 in Week 5

o Eastbound: ETA Valencia on March 3 in Week 10

- AAS,

o Westbound: ETA Shanghai on December 17 in Week 51

o Eastbound: ETA Trieste on January 20 in Week 4

o Westbound: ETA Shanghai on January 7 in Week 2

o Eastbound: ETA Trieste on February 10 in Week 7



o Westbound: ETA Shanghai on January 21 in Week 4

o Eastbound: ETA Trieste on February 24 in Week 9

o Westbound: ETA Shanghai on February 25 in Week 9

o Eastbound: ETA Trieste on March 30 in Week 14



For service recovery arrangements, the Asia-East Mediterranean and Black Sea (EM1) sailings that fall on the same week as the AAS blank sailings listed above will add calls to Koper by adjusting its own port rotation as follows: Shanghai – Busan – Ningbo – Shekou – Singapore – Port Said West – Koper – Izmit – Ambarli – Constanza – Odessa - Piraeus – Port Said West – Jeddah – Port Kelang – Busan

The concerned EM1 sailings with port rotation adjustments starting from Westbound are:

o ETA Shanghai on December 19 in Week 51

o ETA Shanghai on January 9 in Week 2

o ETA Shanghai on January 23 in Week 4

o ETA Shanghai on February 27 in Week 9