2019 December 20 13:26

Cargo turnover on Russia’s inland water ways to total 107.13 million tonnes in 2019, down 7.8% YoY

Cargo turnover on inland water ways of the Russian Federation tot total 107,135,400 tonnes in 2019, down 7.8%, year-on-year. According to IAA PortNews correspondent, these figures were announced at the extended meeting of Rosmorrechflot’s Board and Public Council.



However, transportation of liquid bulk cargo is forecasted to grow by 1.69 million tonnes, other cargoes – by 308,700 tonnes, timber and feed concentrate – by 76,500 tonnes and 28,000 tonnes accordingly.



Transportation of coal and coke will fall by 40,000 tonnes, construction cargo – by 3.61 million tonnes, grain – by 7.25 million tonnes.