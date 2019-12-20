2019 December 20 10:32

RS sums up 2019 R&D activities

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) hosted the Scientific and Technical Council (STC) Presidium meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia on December 10, 2019.

The annual event summarizes the RS R&D activities of the current year. The STC coordinates the RS R&D to shape up and implement the high standards of safe shipping, RS says in a press release.

The well-balanced member list of the STC Presidium brings together the leading representatives of the maritime industry. “The Presidium annual meetings are the grounds for insightful discussions contributing to the development and update of our Rules”, said RS Director General Konstantin Palnikov in his opening speech.

The 13 R&D projects of the 2019 ranged from the assessment of heavy fuel oil ban in the Arctic waters consequences, autonomous (unmanned) vessels, hybrid propulsion, hull condition FEM calculations, automated monitoring of hull strength and ship’s stability.

RS accumulates and implements knowledge and expertise in order to continually evolve the industry. RS is at hand to collaborate on complicated technical matters and to generate practical solutions for the benefit of the operation efficiency of ships and offshore facilities with due regard to all the necessary requirements and standards.