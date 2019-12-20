  The version for the print

  • 2019 December 20 09:55

    Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

    Global oil prices are declining. Market players continue setting dumping prices for high-sulphur fuel oil amid a tough competition in view of the IMO sulphur cap for marine fuel effective from 2020 which is expected to affect the demand.

    According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker fuel prices at port St. Petersburg were as follows:

    Average price of IFO-380 HS - $175 pmt (-$3).

    Average price of MGO - $545 pmt (-$3).

    Average price of ULSFO - $520 pmt (+$25).

    Average price of VLSFO 0.5% - $455 pmt (-$3).

    IFO-380 HS prices range between $170 and $185 pmt.

    Bunker prices at the port of Rotterdam climbed by $6 on the average.

    The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

    Subscribe for IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review snitko@portnews.ruUpon request it will be provided in English.



 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2019 December 20

13:51 Port of Gdansk (Poland) throughput in 11M’18 totaled 48.12 million tonnes, up 7.5% Y-o-Y
13:26 Cargo turnover on Russia’s inland water ways to total 107.13 million tonnes in 2019, down 7.8% YoY
13:02 BC Ferries’newest hybrid electric ships arrives at the Panama Canal
12:39 Construction of HES Hartel Tank Terminal quay walls complete
12:02 All class dangerous goods prohibited for operations at Port Maoming, China
11:30 Cai Mep International Terminal joins TradeLens
11:02 DEME deploys autonomous plastic collector on the river Scheldt
10:57 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 20
10:47 EEC Council extends 1.5-pct sulphur cap for marine fuel till 31 December 2023
10:32 RS sums up 2019 R&D activities
10:09 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from ISC to North Europe and the Mediterranean
09:55 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:33 Brent Crude futures price is up 0.12% to $66.62, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.1% to $61.12
09:16 Baltic Dry Index is down to 1,151 points
07:14 Royal IHC and Subcon team up to deliver sustainable reef modules

2019 December 19

18:36 Construction of HES Hartel Tank Terminal quay walls complete at the Port of Rotterdam
18:06 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG carrier
17:57 Sovcomflot employees receive Russian Ministry of Transport awards
17:36 VARD signs contract for the 2 new cruise ships for PONANT
17:11 Royal IHC signs contract with ZPMC to support the delivery of 2,000t J-Lay system
17:06 “K”LINE announces participation in “CO₂-free Hydrogen Energy Supply-chain Technology Research Association
16:03 CMA CGM cancelled PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe to Dakar & Abidjan
15:45 Opening up of Finland’s gas market to change energy sector
15:31 Total Lubmarine receives a no objection letter for the use of Talusia Universal on MAN B&W 2-stroke engines
15:12 Caspian Flotilla starts training for Depth international diving contest
14:49 IMO technical cooperation in Asia steps up a gear
14:30 Lloyd’s Register’s certification validates Wärtsilä Marine’s cyber security measures
14:08 Floating nuclear power plant starts supplying energy to power system of Chukotka
13:25 The new Costa Cruises flagship completes its first LNG refueling in the port of Barcelona
13:03 OFAC removed sanctions imposed on Ventspils Freeport Authority
12:42 Northern Fleet missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov reached Mediterranean Sea
12:19 Capital Product Partners L.P. announces the acquisition of three 10,000 TEU container vessels and partial refinancing of its 2017 credit facility
11:55 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
11:14 Eagle Bulk Shipping takes delivery of M/V Hong Kong Eagle
10:48 New border inspection post for meat and animal feed under construction at North Sea Port
10:24 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 19
10:09 SAL adds three heavy lift vessels to its fleet
09:51 Pacific Fleet rescue ship Igor Belousov returned to Vladivostok after participating in joint Russian-Vietnamese exercise
09:35 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.05% to $66.14, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.08% to $60.8
09:18 Baltic Dry Index is down to 1,221 points
09:07 Maersk Drilling sells jack-up rig Maersk Completer
08:06 Aramco acquires 17% of South Korean Hyundai Oilbank
07:52 A.P. Moller - Maersk announces new Executive Board
06:43 Wärtsilä Vessel Traffic Service to increase efficiency of Europe’s 2[nd] largest RoRo port

2019 December 18

19:01 Carnival Corporation joins Getting to Zero Coalition
18:48 Keppel delivers fourth dredger to Jan De Nul
18:07 Austal Australia rolls out 118 metre trimaran for Fred. Olsen Express
17:58 Travelport to support global maritime industry through connections in Southern Europe
17:40 Finnlines announced changes in its management
17:35 Innovative ABS-classed LNG carrier Saga Dawn is delivered to Saga LNG Shipping
17:13 Freeport of Riga Authority says recent OFAC decisions in no way affect port operations
16:32 Lead cargo-and-passenger ship of Project PV24 laid down for Kamchatka
16:05 Global Ports Holding signs 15-year management service agreement for Ha Long International Cruise Port, Vietnam
16:04 Russia's working group on LNG-powered shipping makes decision on creation of unified data base
15:45 Jan De Nul successfully wraps up Liepaja Port dredging
15:20 Guilhem ISAAC GEORGES appointed Sustainability Director of the CMA CGM Group
14:39 Shipping sector proposes USD 5 billion R&D board to cut emissions
14:11 EU Commission prolongs Cyprus' tonnage tax scheme
13:47 IAPH Annual Report 2018-2019 published
13:11 CSA 2020 advises on scrubber installations