2019 December 19 18:06
GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG carrier
GTT has received an order from the Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) for the tank design of a new LNG Carrier (LNGC1), the company said in its release.
The vessel will offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. GTT will design the tanks, which will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.
It will be built on behalf of an Asian ship-owner whose name remains confidential at this stage. The delivery will take place during the first quarter of 2022.
