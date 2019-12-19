2019 December 19 14:08

Floating nuclear power plant starts supplying energy to power system of Chukotka

On 19 December 2019, at 11:00 (Moscow time) the floating nuclear power plant (FNPP, Rosatom’s project) supplied first energy to the Chaun-Bilibino closed-loop system in Pevek (the Chukotka Autonomous District), says Rosenergoatom, electric power division of Rosatom.



Earlier, the Far East department’s commission of the Federal Service for Environmental, Technological and Nuclear Supervision issued an authorization for operation of the floating power unit (FPU) Akademik Lomonosov and a permit for its connection to northern grids of Chukotenergo JSC.



Connection to the heat supply network of Pevek is scheduled for 2020.



The floating nuclear power unit will become a central part of the region's power supply. There, it will operate as part of a floating nuclear power plant, replacing the outgoing capacities of the Bilibino NPP and the Chaunskaya CHPP.

The floating power unit is intended for operation in the Far North and in the Far East regions. The lead FPU, the Akademik Lomonosov FPU, is intended for the floating nuclear power plant in Pevek (the Chukotka Autonomous District). It is a unique project of the world’s first mobile power unit of low capacity. The main purpose of the project is to supply power to large industrial enterprises, port cities as well as offshore gas and oil platforms.

The station is equipped with KLT-40 C reactors generating up to 70 MW of electricity and 50 Gcal / h of heat energy in the nominal operating mode, which is enough to support the city with a population of about 100,000 people.

Rosatom is currently working on second-generation FPUs, i.e. Optimized Floating Power Units (OFPUs), which will be built in a series and be available for export.

