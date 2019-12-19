2019 December 19 15:31

Total Lubmarine receives a no objection letter for the use of Talusia Universal on MAN B&W 2-stroke engines

With the new emissions standards designed to curb pollution from ships by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) set to be implemented on January 1, 2020, Total Lubmarine has developed a set of marine lubricants designed to work with a range of low sulfur fuels. The company has received a no objection letter (nol) from leading engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions, for the use of Talusia Universal (BN 57, SAE 50) on MAN B&W 2-stroke engines operating on fuels with less than 0.5%s very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO).

To achieve its NOL, Talusia Universal was tested on an 8S50MC-C MAN B&W engine operating on VLSFO (max 0.5%S). Inspections were carried out by MAN-ES engineers, who concluded that the performance of Talusia Universal was acceptable.

Total Lubmarine has also completed a successful 1,400-hour trial of Talusia Universal on a dual-fuel MAN B&W 7G50ME-GIE engine running continuously on gas with pilot fuel oil. Thanks to its high levels of detergency, the tests revealed that Talusia Universal is also able to achieve cleanliness even on latest generation engines.

