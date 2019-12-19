2019 December 19 09:07

Maersk Drilling sells jack-up rig Maersk Completer

Maersk Drilling has entered into an agreement with a subsidiary of Shelf Drilling, Ltd. to sell the jack-up rig Maersk Completer for USD 38m in an all-cash transaction. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, and the rig is expected to be delivered in January 2020.



Maersk Completer, which was delivered in 2007, has been stacked in Singapore since 2017.



The sale results in a pre-tax accounting loss of USD 34m.

After the sale, Maersk Drilling’s rig fleet counts 14 jack-up rigs, of which 13 are suited for operation in harsh environments, and eight floaters.