2019 December 18 16:04

Russia's working group on LNG-powered shipping makes decision on creation of unified data base

The working group on development of national regulatory base for introduction of LNG in water transport industry held its meeting at the Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping and considered the key challenges that should be met for a successful development of shipping, bunkering and shipbuilding in the segment of gas-fueled fleet. Among the meeting participants were representative of the Russian Chamber of Shipping, Sovcomflot, Gazprom, Gazpromneft Marine Bunker, Gazpromneft Shipping, CNIIMF, Severnoye Design Bureau, OGS, Vostok Design Bureau and IAA PortNews.



The working group members concur in the opinion that the Ministry of Transport and other ad hoc bodies should first explain their position in respect of the existing regulations on using LNG in Russia. In particular they discussed the need to introduce certain amendments into the legislation on bunkering of ships with gas fuel in ports of Russia.



The meeting participants came to a conclusion on the necessity to create a unified information platform for exchange of documents and other information related to the regulatory framework, international practices and development of corresponding documents. Aleksandr Gorobtsov, head of the working group, suggests involving PortNews Media Group which had actually initiated this work.



The group highlighted the task to intensify promotion of the interests of the Russian industry and its shipping segment in international organizations, primarily IMO and ISO as well as involvement of a wide range of experts to develop Russia’s proposals on new international standards.



It was mentioned at the meeting that EU countries provide subsidies for construction of the required infrastructure which cover up to 30% of expenses. It is a kind of long-term state investments that let equipment manufacturers and shipping companies take the lead in the market. WG members believe that stronger state measures are needed to support these activities in Russia as well as introduction of amendments into the state programme. Special attention should be paid to encouraging production of ship equipment (first of all engines).



Among other issues discussed at the meeting were reasonability of an altered approach to R&D, prospects of gas fuel for both sea and river transport in Russia.



The next meeting has been slated for the first quarter of 2020.



The decision to establish a working group on development of national regulations for introduction of LNG in water transport industry was made at the 3rd “LNG Fleet and LNG Bunkering in Russia” conference organized by PortNews Media Group. Its activities are currently coordinated by Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping.