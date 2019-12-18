  The version for the print

  • 2019 December 18 16:04

    Russia's working group on LNG-powered shipping makes decision on creation of unified data base

    The working group on development of national regulatory base for introduction of LNG in water transport industry held its meeting at the Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping and considered the key challenges that should be met for a successful development of shipping, bunkering and shipbuilding in the segment of gas-fueled fleet. Among the meeting participants were representative of the Russian Chamber of Shipping, Sovcomflot, Gazprom, Gazpromneft Marine Bunker, Gazpromneft Shipping, CNIIMF, Severnoye Design Bureau, OGS, Vostok Design Bureau and IAA PortNews.

    The working group members concur in the opinion that the Ministry of Transport and other ad hoc bodies should first explain their position in respect of the existing regulations on using LNG in Russia. In particular they discussed the need to introduce certain amendments into the legislation on bunkering of ships with gas fuel in ports of Russia.

    The meeting participants came to a conclusion on the necessity to create a unified information platform for exchange of documents and other information related to the regulatory framework, international practices and development of corresponding documents. Aleksandr Gorobtsov, head of the working group, suggests involving PortNews Media Group which had actually initiated this work.

    The group highlighted the task to intensify promotion of the interests of the Russian industry and its shipping segment in international organizations, primarily IMO and ISO as well as involvement of a wide range of experts to develop Russia’s proposals on new international standards.

    It was mentioned at the meeting that EU countries provide subsidies for construction of the required infrastructure which cover up to 30% of expenses. It is a kind of long-term state investments that let equipment manufacturers and shipping companies take the lead in the market. WG members believe that stronger state measures are needed to support these activities in Russia as well as introduction of amendments into the state programme. Special attention should be paid to encouraging production of ship equipment (first of all engines).

    Among other issues discussed at the meeting were reasonability of an altered approach to R&D, prospects of gas fuel for both sea and river transport in Russia.

    The next meeting has been slated for the first quarter of 2020.

    The decision to establish a working group on development of national regulations for introduction of LNG in water transport industry was made at the 3rd “LNG Fleet and LNG Bunkering in Russia” conference organized by PortNews Media Group. Its activities are currently coordinated by Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping.

Другие новости по темам: legislation, LNG  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2019 December 18

19:01 Carnival Corporation joins Getting to Zero Coalition
18:48 Keppel delivers fourth dredger to Jan De Nul
18:07 Austal Australia rolls out 118 metre trimaran for Fred. Olsen Express
17:58 Travelport to support global maritime industry through connections in Southern Europe
17:40 Finnlines announced changes in its management
17:35 Innovative ABS-classed LNG carrier Saga Dawn is delivered to Saga LNG Shipping
17:13 Freeport of Riga Authority says recent OFAC decisions in no way affect port operations
16:32 Lead cargo-and-passenger ship of Project PV24 laid down for Kamchatka
16:05 Global Ports Holding signs 15-year management service agreement for Ha Long International Cruise Port, Vietnam
16:04 Russia's working group on LNG-powered shipping makes decision on creation of unified data base
15:45 Jan De Nul successfully wraps up Liepaja Port dredging
15:20 Guilhem ISAAC GEORGES appointed Sustainability Director of the CMA CGM Group
14:39 Shipping sector proposes USD 5 billion R&D board to cut emissions
14:11 EU Commission prolongs Cyprus' tonnage tax scheme
13:47 IAPH Annual Report 2018-2019 published
13:11 CSA 2020 advises on scrubber installations
12:50 Association of Commercial Sea Ports forecasts throughput of Russian seaports to climb by 2% to 835 million tonnes in 2019
12:29 BC Ferries eliminates fuel surcharge
12:08 Rederij Long Ships contracts Damen Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam to build a new 38-metre long Beam Trawler
12:05 MOL and e5 Lab launch study on hydrogen hybrid pure car carrier
11:46 BC Ferries adds more than 170 extra sailings for the holidays
11:27 Oleg Shpagin elected as President of Association of Yenisey Ship Owners
11:05 Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles invite comment on Clean Truck Rate draft economic study
10:49 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 18
10:48 DEME and Royal IHC launch TSHD MEUSE RIVER
10:38 World Bank presented its report on “Strengthening Ukraine’s Port Sector Governance”
10:10 Bunker prices are flat at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:53 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.41% to $65.83, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.61% to $60.5
09:31 Baltic Dry Index is down to 1,281 points

2019 December 17

18:22 BIMCO restructures committees to balance safety and environment
18:05 Port of Rotterdam starts trial to supply small sea-going vessels with electricity in the center of Rotterdam
17:54 BIMCO agrees that climate ambitions will not be achieved by Europe acting alone
17:35 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Santa Barbara with Pacbulk
17:19 Global Ports completes construction of high-performance cross-docking facility at Petrolesport’s site
17:05 Stena Line invests 5 MEUR in modernising the Trelleborg - Rostock route
16:35 GTT receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for the tank design of two new LNG carriers
16:21 Strong harvest season doubles grain export volumes at Port of Ipswich
16:05 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to the Mediterranean
15:50 Van Oord supports 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies as its Sponsor
15:35 Keppel delivers fourth dredger to Jan De Nul
15:33 Elme Metall significantly expands its presence in Lithuania
15:25 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to West Africa
15:11 Otso sets off for Bay of Bothnia as season’s first icebreaker
14:47 Supporting better ship recycling in Pakistan
14:24 DEME announces keel laying ceremony for the first dedicated Service Operation Vessel for offshore wind farm maintenance
14:10 Spreading IMO’s liability and compensation regime
13:56 Mediterranean coastal states agreed to increase resources for IMO-administered REMPEC
13:28 Bunker prices at the Far East ports of Russia return to previous level (graph)
13:05 Volvo Penta D16 marine gensets power the award winning Sendo Liner
12:49 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 11M’2019 fell by 26% Y-o-Y to 33.95 million tonnes
12:31 Damen’s Ultra Shallow Draught Shoalbuster ready for action
12:04 HullWiper to launch hull cleaning operations at the Qatari port of Ras Laffan
11:03 De Hoop orders electrical systems package from Alewijnse and Droste
10:41 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec.17
10:22 Damen delivers two new vessels to RAK Ports
10:17 Grimaldi Group wins “Excellence in Decarbonisation towards 2050” at Lloyd’s List Europe Awards
09:54 Russian President signs Water Code amendments
09:30 Brent Crude futures price is up 0.03% to $65.36, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.05% to $60.16
09:13 Baltic Dry Index is down to 1,315 points

2019 December 16

18:28 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO up to RUB 8,350 in RF spot market