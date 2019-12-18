2019 December 18 12:50

Association of Commercial Sea Ports forecasts throughput of Russian seaports to climb by 2% to 835 million tonnes in 2019

Throughput of Russian seaports in 2019 is expected to climb by over 2%, year-on-year, to 835 million tonnes, Serik Zhusupov, Executive Director, Association of Commercial Sea Ports, said at the meeting of ACSP Board of Directors.



“A good impetus to the increase of seaports’ throughput is given by the advanced development of port facilities: in the beginning of the year, production capacity of seaports was as high as almost 1,150 million tonnes and a number of investment projects have been completed over the year of 2019”, he said.



Among the fulfilled projects put into operation are Phase 3 of Vostochny Port (newly built terminals in the Far East) and reconstructed Berth No 38 of NUTEP container terminal, coal terminal of OTEKO and other projects (in the Azov-Black Sea Basin).



“Those project have been implemented at the cost of private investments”, emphasized Serik Zhusupov.



ACSP forecasts the capacity of Russian seaports to exceed 1.2 million tonnes by the end of 2019.