2019 December 18 15:20

Guilhem ISAAC GEORGES appointed Sustainability Director of the CMA CGM Group

The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, announces the appointment of Guilhem ISAAC GEORGES as Sustainability Director. This specialist will head the new Sustainable Development & Environment department reporting to the CMA CGM Group's Executive Office, the company said in release.

Guilhem ISAAC GEORGES graduated in 2005 from the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Toulouse and in 2018 from Columbia University’s Executive Education Program in Conservation and Environmental Sustainability. He began his career in 2006 as Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of the Midi Pyrénées Region, where he was in charge of Sustainable Development and European Affairs, before moving on to become Sustainable Development Advisor within the Régions de France association between 2011 and 2015. In 2015, he joined the office of the French Minister of Environment, Energy and Sea as Senior Political Advisor. Before joining the CMA CGM Group, he was Public Affairs Director at CITEO, a role he held since 2017.



About CMA CGM

Led by Rodolphe Saadé, the CMA CGM Group is a world leader in shipping and logistics. Its 506 vessels serve more than 420 ports on five continents around the world and carried nearly 21 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in 2018. With CEVA, a world leader in logistics services, CMA CGM handled more than 500,000 tons of airfreight and 1.9 million tons of inland freight in 2018.

CMA CGM is constantly innovating to offer customers new maritime, inland and logistics solutions. Present on every continent and in 160 countries through its network of 755 offices and 750 warehouses, the Group employs 110,000 people worldwide, of which 2,400 in Marseille where its head office is located.