2019 December 18 11:46

BC Ferries adds more than 170 extra sailings for the holidays

BC Ferries says it is adding 171 extra sailings to make travel easier for customers sailing between Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

Historically, the most popular travel times over the holidays are between Dec. 20 and 23 for traffic moving from the Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay terminals to Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. The most popular travel days over the holidays will be Dec. 26 and 27, with traffic returning from the Departure Bay, Swartz Bay and Langdale terminals.