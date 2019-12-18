2019 December 17 16:21

Strong harvest season doubles grain export volumes at Port of Ipswich

ABP says its Port of Ipswich has more than doubled its grain export volumes this harvest season, reporting 500,000 tonnes exported from the port in the months of June to November 2019.

This represents more than a twofold increase in tonnage volumes when compared with the figures in 2018, which saw the port export around 200,000 tonnes of grain. In addition, the month of October 2019 saw 161,885 tonnes of grain exported via the port, representing the highest traffic in 11 years.

The month of October was also strong for ABP’s customers Clarksons Port Services, who reported record-breaking volumes, having exported 68,809 tonnes and beating their previous record held since September 2008 at 64,186 tonnes.

Andy Rham, Managing Director at Clarkson Port Services, said: “We were pleased to work closely with ABP’s Port of Ipswich in order to ensure we had adequate stores and equipment to look after our customers through this extremely busy period. At times we were loading four vessels, using all eight of our conveyors!”

The month of October was also very strong for ABP customers COFCO International. Speaking about the increased volumes, Tim Capey, COFCO International Chief Operating Officer, said: “We were pleased to handle a record tonnage through Ipswich Grain Terminal during the month of October.

The business handled 140,000 tonnes of grain and animal feed, the highest monthly tonnage since the facility opened in 1983. This high level of activity reflects the leading role that COFCO International and Ipswich Grain Terminal play in the food and feed supply chain.”

Together with the ABP’s other port in East Anglia, Ipswich handles over 2 million tonnes of agribulks annually and plays a vital role in supporting the regional economy. ABP Divisional Port Manager in East Anglia, Paul Ager, said: “We would like to thank our customers for working with us to ensure smooth operations at the port during the busy harvest season.

“We have been investing in expanding storage capacity at the port to meet the requirements of the agricultural sector, with more developments currently underway, which will be unveiled in 2020.”