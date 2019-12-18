  The version for the print

  2019 December 17

    GTT receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for the tank design of two new LNG carriers

    GTT has received an order from the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua for the tank design of two new LNG Carriers (LNGC1) on behalf of a ship-owner whose name remains confidential at this stage.

    Each vessel will offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will be fitted with the NO96 L03+ membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT. The delivery of the vessels is planned during the second semester of 2021.

