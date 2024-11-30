LBC Tank Terminals announces acquisition of Evolution Terminals in Vlissingen, the Netherlands

Vlissingen is positioned to serve markets for ammonia, hydrogen, CO2, methanol and biofuels, among others

LBC Tank Terminals Group B.V. (LBC), an independent liquid bulk logistics company, is proud to announce the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Evolution Terminals B.V. from Vision Energy Holdings AG. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in LBC's growth strategy, aimed at providing infrastructure to facilitate the safe and efficient storage and handling of bulk liquid products that contribute to the energy transition, LBC said.

With the support of North Sea Port, Evolution Terminals has developed plans for a renewable energy products terminal in the port of Vlissingen. The project will be developed on land at the entrance of the port with access to deep water capable of handling the new generation of very large ammonia carriers. Vlissingen, located at the entrance of the Westerschelde waterway towards Antwerp, is positioned to serve markets for ammonia, hydrogen, CO2, methanol and biofuels, among others. With ammonia cracking facilities, connections to main hydrogen pipeline corridors and significant infrastructure developments, Vlissingen will strengthen its position as a hub for renewable energy imports, connecting Mid and Southern Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

The project has attracted strong interest from potential customers and will continue to be developed under its new name LBC Vlissingen. The initial phase of the terminal will include ca. 150 000 m3 of ammonia storage capacity, 2 deep sea jetties, 3 barge jetties and optional rail loading facilities. The terminal is expected to be operational at the end of 2028. This project provides LBC with a platform to expand its new energies activities in the evolving energy sector.

“LBC is grateful for Vision Energy Holdings offering the opportunity to take over their project to develop it into a leading terminal for renewable energy products. With this project and with the support of North Sea Port, we are investing in a cleaner, greener future for the Netherlands, Northwest Europe, and beyond,” said Frank Erkelens, CEO of LBC Tank Terminals.

“I am very pleased the Evolution Terminal team successfully achieved its pre-development goals and to have passed this unique and important development project for renewable energy products to an industry leading developer and safety focused operator, as we experienced during all our interactions with the LBC team. We thank Evolution’s project lead Arron Smyth, North Sea Port, and the Province of Zeeland who had the foresight to understand the importance and efforts new business models for renewable energies would require. LBC’s acquisition provides surety to the stakeholders of a successful transition and development through to operations and realisation of the future terminal,” said Andrew Hromyk, owner of Evolution Terminals.

“This investment in a liquid terminal for low carbon hydrogen marks a step in the expansion of the hydrogen cluster within North Sea Port and contributes to the energy transition in the Netherlands and abroad,” says Maarten den Dekker, Chief Sustainability and Digital Officer of North Sea Port. “The terminal, scheduled for completion in 2028 and including a cracker, will provide a substantial boost to the development of the hydrogen network in the region and both the Netherlands and Belgium. With this new terminal, North Sea Port strengthens its position as the largest hydrogen hub in the Benelux, highlighting its role in the energy transition.”