Peninsula announces re-entry to Houston bunker market

The global bunker supplier has resumed operations in Houston after ceasing physical supply in 2021.

Peninsula has not specified whether it plans to deploy bunker barges to support its physical operations in the Houston area, Engine said.

“It is still very early to know how the offering will evolve, but we are fortunate to have a strong reselling network and will continue to work with other suppliers to meet customer demand,” a Peninsula spokesperson told ENGINE.

Peninsula confirmed that it will offer all bunker fuel grades in Houston. “We have the ability to supply the full range of marine fuel products and can be flexible to meet customer demand,” the spokesperson added.

