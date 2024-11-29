Huisman has secured a contract for the delivery of two 250mt Knuckle Boom Cranes, to be installed on the new ST-245-designed offshore energy support vessels of Sea1 Offshore, a Norwegian shipping company, according to the company's release.

The contract was signed with COSCO (Qidong) Offshore Co., Ltd. Huisman awarded order for two Knuckle Boom Cranes for Sea1 Offshore The cranes will feature Huisman’s proprietary Active Heave Compensation system. This system connects the crane’s electric setup to the vessel’s DC grid, enabling efficient interaction with the vessel’s electrical energy storage system.

This integration significantly reduces the net energy consumption of offshore lifting operations. This fourth contract of the year underscores another instance of the market placing their trust in Huisman’s premium technology, following the major upgrade of its Knuckle Boom Crane series announced last year.