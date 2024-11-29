Höegh Autoliners extends partnership with major car producer

Höegh Autoliners, a global provider of specialized transportation solutions for cars and rolling equipment, announced today a two-year contract extension with a major international car producer.

The agreement will see Höegh Autoliners transporting significant cargo volumes across multiple trade lanes, starting from January 1, 2025. The new contract reflects updated commercial terms in line with current market conditions and strengthens the long-standing partnership between the two companies.

Höegh Autoliners already operates two Aurora-class vessels, with ten more scheduled to join the fleet over the next 2-3 years.