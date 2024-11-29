MSC and IMG join forces to boost Spanish ferry services

IMG Insotel Marine Group and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company seal an alliance for the ferry market in Spain, according to IMG's release.

The Balearic group IMG, which includes the shipping companies Trasmapi, Formentera Lines, Formentera Cargo, and Menorca Lines, has agreed with Mediterranean Shipping Company, the world's leading shipping group, an alliance for the joint analysis and development of various passenger routes and fleet expansion, mainly of fast vessels, with the aim of enriching the offer of fast-ferry services in Spain, through its boutique proposal with a maximum local focus in the communities where it operates.

Months ago, an agreement was reached between both groups at the MSC headquarters in Geneva, for the launch of a shipping alliance, with a view to improving the current fast-ferry proposal for the Spanish market.

In this long-term development, it is planned to carry out various milestones set within the framework of the MSC + IMG agreement, which includes the development of new lines planned in the Strait, such as the Ceuta-Algeciras routes, under the Ceuta Lines brand, and Tarifa-Tangier, with the necessary resources for their most efficient operation, should Tarifa Lines ultimately be awarded the tender, currently being assessed and decided by the APBA.

The new phases of this MSC + IMG alliance will continue to be made public in the coming months, of which we will learn more details. Both of the new routes that will be undertaken jointly within this partnership, as well as the reinforcements on the routes that both groups already operate in Spain.