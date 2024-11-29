Eni and STAC сelebrate a year of successful FPSO operations

Eni’s subsidiary Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited (NAE) and STAC Marine celebrate one year of successful collaboration for the operation and maintenance of the Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) facilities located in the offshore deepwater of ABO field, according to the company's release.

In 2023, after several years of operation and maintenance by an international contractor, STAC took over responsibility for the FPSO. As of November 2024, STAC has successfully completed one year of safe, efficient, and smooth operations.

To further strengthen this achievement, along with the companies’ commitment to Health, Safety and Environment (HSE), NAE and STAC also signed the "Pact for Safety and Environment". This agreement, developed by Eni’s Safety Competency Centre, focuses on the critical role of the human factor in ensuring a safe and reliable workplace.

The Pact, signed by the top management of both NAE and STAC, is a critical step towards achieving Eni’s Zero Incident safety target by enhancing safety performance across all operations.

Eni has been operating in Nigeria since 1962, actively engaging in hydrocarbon exploration and production. Currently, Eni has a substantial portfolio of assets in exploration and production through the branches Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited (NAE) and Agip Energy Natural Resources Nigeria (AENR). The company also holds a participation interest in Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas Limited (NLNG).