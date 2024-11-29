Mawani, Lloyd’s Register ink deal to streamline maritime operations

The Saudi Ports Authority has signed an agreement with the UK’s Lloyd’s Register to unify and streamline operational and maritime procedures across Saudi ports. The deal is set to enhance efficiency by developing comprehensive manuals and guidelines, including quality and environmental procedure manuals that align with International Organization for Standardization standards, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The collaboration aligns with Mawani’s efforts to improve operational excellence at ports and strengthen Saudi Arabia’s connectivity with global markets, thus boosting national exports. As part of the partnership, the Saudi Ports Authority aims to double the container throughput capacity at its ports, from 20 million containers to over 40 million. This goal is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader vision to modernize its logistics infrastructure under the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which targets increasing the sector's contribution to gross domestic from 6 percent to 10 percent.

The deal also seeks to define clear responsibilities through a code of good practices, ensuring compliance with updated International Maritime Organization agreements.

Additionally, the partnership will help secure international certifications such as ISO 9001:2015 for quality management and ISO 14001:2015 for environmental management, further enhancing operational efficiency, customer satisfaction, and sustainability practices.

As part of the cooperation, comprehensive training programs will be offered to port employees, including courses on ISO standards, maritime certifications, and the latest inspection and safety protocols. Digital solutions and cutting-edge technologies will also be integrated to support sustainable operations and improve overall port competence.

Lloyd’s Register, a renowned maritime classification society established over 260 years ago, is one of the most prestigious organizations in the global maritime sector. The company operates in 81 offices worldwide and serves over 40,000 clients across the maritime and logistics industries.