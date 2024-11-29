Seibu Gas to increase the capacity of the Hibiki LNG Terminal

Seibu Gas Corporation Seibu Gas Co., Ltd. has decided to increase the capacity of the Hibiki LNG Terminal by increasing the number of LNG tanks, according to the company's release.

The capacity expansion of the Hibiki LNG Terminal will enable Japan to contribute to a low-carbon society by responding to domestic demand for natural gas against the backdrop of carbon neutrality, further improve stable supply, and promote global business using the Hibiki LNG Terminal.

In addition, it will contribute to the decarbonization of gas through the introduction of e-methane in the future, and will also help strengthen energy security in case of unforeseen circumstances.

The Group will continue to contribute to the realization of further low-carbon and decarbonization in the Kyushu region toward the realization of carbon neutrality by 2050.