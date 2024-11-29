Ports of Stockholm launches an innovative project to combine onshore power supply and microgrid technology

Ports of Stockholm and its partners are now launching an innovative project that combines onshore power supply (OPS) and microgrid technology, according to the company's release.

The initiative will reduce emissions, improve energy efficiency and increase port capacity to meet future demands for sustainable energy use.

The project, funded by the Swedish Innovation Agency Vinnova within the program System Demonstrator Sustainable Port, is led by the University of Skövde in collaboration with Stella Futura and Ilmatar. By integrating renewable energy and advanced energy management systems, energy efficiency can be improved, emissions reduced and the operational resilience of the port increased.

The system demonstration, carried out in Port of Kapellskär, will show the way for future green port solutions. Onshore power is an important solution that allows ships to connect to the port's electricity grid while at berth, allowing auxiliary engines to be switched off. This reduces emissions, noise levels and fuel consumption in the port environment.

To meet current challenges, such as limited grid capacity and increased loads, while optimizing OPS needs, the project will develop a comprehensive microgrid solution that combines solar cell systems, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and an advanced energy management system (EMS). The solution will ensure a reliable power supply, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and strengthen the port's resilience to disruptions.