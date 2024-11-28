Singapore’s Eastern Pacific Shipping orders six dual-fuel LNG car carriers from China

Singapore’s Eastern Pacific Shipping has ordered six more dual-fuel LNG car and truck carriers to be built by Chinese shipbuilders Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding and China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) Jinling.

The vessels will be powered by dual-fuel liquefied natural gas (LNG) engines.

The vessels will be 190 meters long and 35.6 meters wide, and will have a maximum draft of 9.5 meters.

The vessels, designed by SDARI, will have 11 decks.

EPS is expected to take delivery of the vessels in 2026 and will pay $80 million for each ship.