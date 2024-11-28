Hapag-Lloyd concludes long-term offtake agreement for green methanol

Hapag-Lloyd has reached an agreement with Goldwind, a global strategic partner in clean energy with headquarters in Beijing, China, for the delivery of 250,000 tonnes of green methanol per year, according to the company's release.

The green methanol will consist of a blend of bio- and e-methanol, ensuring greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction of at least 70 percent, and comply with all current sustainability certification requirements.

By 2030, Hapag-Lloyd aims to reduce the absolute GHG emissions of the fleet by around one third compared to 2022. Compared to conventional fuels, the ordered quantity of green methanol can save a total of up to 400,000 tonnes of CO2e emissions in fleet operations per year.

Goldwind is planning to build a new green methanol factory adjacent to its existing project in Hinggan League, China. Meanwhile, Goldwind will additionally deliver early volume scheduled in 2026.

Among other things, the five 10,100 TEU charter ships that Hapag-Lloyd and Seaspan are converting to a suitable methanol dual-fuel propulsion system in 2026 will be powered by green methanol. In addition to the recent investment decision for 24 new container ships with low-emission dual-fuel liquefied natural gas engines announced on November 6, the investment in green methanol is another step in Hapag-Lloyd’s efforts to prepare itself for a multi-fuel future and to drive the decarbonization of the liner shipping industry.

