Chinese ports container volume rises 7.6 % from January to October of 2024

From January to October of 2024, the container throughput of Chinese ports was 276.4 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 7.6%, according to Ningbo Zhoushan port Group's release.

In October, the container throughput of Shanghai Port was 4.15 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 3.8%; the container throughput of Ningbo Zhoushan Port was 3.31 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 12.9%.

In terms of container freight rates, the average value of Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (NCFI) was 1680.4 points in November 2024, a month-on- month decrease of 8.4% and a year-on-year increase of 137.8%. Among the 21 routes, the freight index of 17 routes increased month-on-month, and the freight index of 4 routes fell month-on-month.