ONE acquires a minority stake in New Priok Container Terminal in Indonesia

Ocean Network Express (“ONE”) completes acquisition of a minority stake in New Priok Container Terminal One (“NPCT1”) in Jakarta, Indonesia, according to the company's release.

NPCT1 is an important terminal serving mature gateway markets in Southeast Asia. Built in 2016, it has an annual capacity of 1.5 million TEU and can accommodate advanced mega containerships with its deep drafts and modern equipment.

Jakarta is ONE’s third-largest volume port in Southeast Asia. This acquisition strengthens ONE’s presence in the regional supply chain; and helps safeguard the Company’s access to terminal capacity in an important region.

In November 2023, ONE completed the acquisition of stakes in terminals in the US West Coast and Europe.

Ocean Network Express (ONE), headquartered in Singapore, is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies. It operates a fleet of over 240 vessels with a capacity exceeding 1.9 million TEUs. Through its extensive global network, ONE provides reliable container shipping services to over 120 countries.