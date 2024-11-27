SIMEST and FINCANTIERI sign agreement for the growth of supply chain companies

SIMEST, CDP Group's company for the internationalisation of companies, and Fincantieri, a world leader in high complexity shipbuilding, today signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at promoting new investments, greater competitiveness, including internationally, and market growth for companies in the shipbuilding supply chain.

The aim of the agreement is to increase the innovative capacity and skills of Fincantieri's suppliers, enabling new investments for growth both in Italy and abroad, supporting the solidity and traceability of the supply chain and strengthening its profile in international markets.

The agreement will enable SIMEST to identify the needs of suppliers in line with Fincantieri's industrial objectives, enabling access to subsidised financing for investments in innovation, sustainability and capital strengthening.

These investments may also support the training of qualified personnel, the involvement of temporary managers to drive digital and ecological transitions, process innovation and safety improvements. In addition, the agreement aims to support growth in international markets through the establishment of facilities, the acquisition of certifications and patents, and specialised consultancy for internationalisation projects, all in line with Fincantieri's growth strategy and efforts to diversify and increase market share.