Meriaura’s newbuildings are progressing on schedule

The design and construction of the two vessels commissioned by Meriaura in the spring of 2024 are advancing as planned, according to the company's release.

Throughout the summer and autumn, Meriaura’s internal newbuilding team has held weekly meetings with shipyard representatives to review the vessels’ systems and components, as well as to refine system drawings. Steel construction of the first vessel will commence in February 2025, with keel laying planned for April and the ship launch set for October.

Both vessels will be constructed at the Royal Bodewes shipyard in Hoogezand, the Netherlands, in two nearby locations.

Meriaura’s CTO Jyrki Hentula states, “We are well-acquainted with the shipyard and its personnel, and many of the subcontractors involved were also part of the team that built our EcoCoaster vessels Eeva VG and Mirva VG.”

Meriaura’s Ecotrader vessels will be equipped to use both biofuel and diesel. Both vessels will have Wärtsilä’s main engine, and the Finnish company Auramarine has been selected as the supplier of the fuel supply system. The fuel supply systems are designed to accommodate different types of biofuels, allowing for fuel mixing during operation. The tank system includes three separate tanks for diesel and biofuel.

Waste heat from the main engine and auxiliary engines is recovered and used to heat the fuel, hold, accommodation, and storage spaces.

“Practical solutions, faster and more efficient operation of the ship, and cost-effectiveness are the basis for all design. These vessels are intended to remain in our fleet for a long time, which is why we consider the entire life cycle of the ship. Although regulation and emissions trading do not yet apply to ships of this size, environmental considerations, minimizing emissions, and energy saving guide all design,” summarizes Jyrki Hentula.